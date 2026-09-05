Gandhi Hospital staffer sacked for misbehaving with attendants

Hyderabad: A ward boy employed at the Gandhi Hospital was sacked after a video of him allegedly misbehaving with patients and attendants went viral.

According to the patients, some of them had been waiting at the hospital for nearly four hours for medical attention. An attendant alleged that when they approached the staff seeking assistance, they received an indifferent response, with some of them being told, “If you have no patience, just leave.”

The alleged remarks triggered resentment among patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections who depend on government hospitals for affordable medical treatment. One of the staff members misbehaving with the attendants was identified as Naveen.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent N. Vani said, “I am not sure about the timing of the incident, but as soon as I was informed, I ordered Naveen’s termination.”

She added that the incident is being looked into and further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry committee.