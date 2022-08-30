Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Special puja for Salman Khan by mom Salma

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is quite famous for his grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Every year, he brings the Ganesh idol to his home for one and a half day and hold a Puja which is graced by several other stars. However, owing to his busy schedule, he couldn’t take part in the festivities last year.

Well, Salman Khan is going to make up for his absence by taking an active part in the celebrations, this year, as it will be held at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s home.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, a source revealed, “Salman Khan will be a part of the festival this year and he is very excited about this family gathering. While the superstar who is living under the death threat and is also permitted to keep arms with him will be a part of the special puja hosted by their mother Salma Khan who is extremely worried about his well-being. Ganpati Bappa is the protector from evil and the Khan Khandaan is a huge follower of Lord Ganesha hence mother Salma is planning for a special puja.”

The source also said that Salman Khan is very precious to his parents who always protect him from any negativity. And the actor to is an obedient son.

“Salman had fulfilled all the professional commitments and he too has happily agreed to his mom’s advice for him,” the source added.

Meanwhile, speaking about Salman Khan’s professional front, he has ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan’ in his kitty. He also has special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Pathan’ and Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’.