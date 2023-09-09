Ganesh Chaturthi: Kothagudem DSP Rahaman appeals for peace

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 9th September 2023 7:59 pm IST
DSP Shaik Abdul Rahaman
Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rahaman

Hyderabad: The Kothagudem district police on Saturday organised a meeting with leaders of different religions ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, starting on 18 September.

Speaking at the meeting, Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rahaman urged the leaders to ensure peace to prevent any kind of untoward incident.

He also instructed the Ganesh festival committees to inform the police before setting up Ganesh mandapams in Kothagudem town.

DSP Rahaman said everyone has to follow the guidelines issued by the police and appealed to religious leaders to inform the police immediately if any problem arises during the celebrations.

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival widely celebrated in the state and other parts of the country.

