Holiday declared for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival widely celebrated in the state and other parts of the country.

Yesterday, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi informed that elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand celebrations of the Ganesh Navaratri festival.

The Mayor chaired a review meeting at the GHMC head office here on Wednesday for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and immersion program. The meeting was attended by GHMC Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, Commissioner Ronald Rose, Rangareddy and Medchel district collectors, officials of various departments including Police, HMDA, R&B, Metro, Water Board, Health, and Fire, and representatives of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Festival Committee.

Government holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in the state will be observed on Monday, September 18. The day is listed under ‘General Holidays.’

The festival concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, which is performed on the tenth day. This year, Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 28.

Ganesh Visarjan and Milad un Nabi on the same day

As per the Telangana State Portal Calendar, the holiday for Milad un Nabi has been declared on September 28 under ‘General Holidays.’

This year, the dates of Ganesh Visarjan and Milad un Nabi are likely to coincide, as both are expected to fall on September 28.

In light of this, the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI) recently canceled its annual Milad un Nabi procession (peace rally), which is taken out on the 12th day of the Hijri month of Rabi ul Awwal.

Recently, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to people to maintain peace in the state.

Regarding the Milad un Nabi rally, he mentioned that a decision would be made later to ensure that the peaceful atmosphere in the state is not disturbed.

Possible changes to the Milad un Nabi holiday in Telangana

Though the government declared Milad un Nabi holiday on September 28, it is subjected to change based on the sighting of the Moon.

Since the Islamic calendar relies on the crescent moon’s sighting to determine the beginning of each month, the start of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, depends on the sighting of the Moon.