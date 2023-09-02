Holiday declared for Milad un Nabi in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Milad un Nabi, which is observed on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Milad un Nabi holiday in the state will be observed on Thursday, September 28. The day has been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

However, it is important to note that the holiday date in Telangana is subject to change based on the sighting of the Moon. Since the Islamic calendar relies on the sighting of the crescent to determine the beginning of each month, the start of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, depends on the sighting of the Moon.

Holiday for Arbayeen in Telangana

In addition, this month, government holidays have been declared for Arbayeen, Sri Krishna Astami, and Vinayaka Chavithi in Telangana.

This year, Arbayeen falls on September 6, whereas Sri Krishna Astami and Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7 and 18, respectively.

Milad un Nabi holiday in Telangana may change

Since the beginning of the month of Rabi’ al-awwal is subject to the sighting of the moon, the holiday for Milad un Nabi, which is celebrated on the 18th of the Islamic calendar, is also subject to change.

As the holiday calendar was declared earlier, as of now, the government holiday for Milad un Nabi is set for September 28, 2023.