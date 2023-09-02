Hyderabad: Muslim body cancels Milad un Nabi procession in view of Ganesh Visarjan

Hyderabad: In a move that would set an example for communal harmony and brotherhood, the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI) cancelled its annual Milad un Nabi procession (peace rally) taken out on the 12th day of the Hijri month of Rabi ul Awwal that is likely to fall on September 28.

The spokesperson for SUFI said that the decision was taken in view of the Ganesh festival and immersion procession scheduled for September 28 in the city.

“The decision was taken with the view of maintaining law and order in the city and avoiding any kind of trouble,” the SUFI office-bearers stated.

The police have been tense for the last few months after learning about two major processions scheduled around the same time.

Around a lakh people participate in the procession every year, starting at Dargah Quadri Chaman and culminating at Moghalpura. Small processions from around the city join the major ones at different points.