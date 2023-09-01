Revanth meets The Siasat Daily’s editor, seeks suggestions for Minority Declaration

Hyderabad: “Journalism is the pulse of the people, and newspapers like The Siasat Daily and its editor Zahid Ali Khan are well versed with the problems of minorities in the state,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy said on Friday, September 1.

Revanth Reddy, who had called upon Zahid Ali Khan at his residence, sought suggestions for programmes and welfare schemes that Congress could include in its Minority Declaration.

Revanth Reddy said, “Congress advocates for secularism designed to hold the country’s disparate communities together as it believes that its composite culture is its greatest strength. Congress leader and member of parliament, Rahul Gandhi is a firm believer in secularism.”

He further said that soon Congress senior leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi along with the other top 50 leaders of the country will visit Telangana to release the manifesto and declare the first list of the candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he wanted it in Parliament to pass crucial bills that the Congress had opposed.

“The BRS supported BJP-led NDA’s acts such as elections of the President and Vice President, demonetization, no-confidence motion CAA, NRC, Triple Talaq Bill, and GST bill, among others,” he stated.

The Telangana Congress party leader further accused the All India Majilis E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of ‘deceiving the minority community for the last several decades’ as an ally of the BRS.

“The AIMIM, a core ally of BRS orchestrated drama of representing the Muslim community even as the community continues to languish with no development whatsoever,” he said.

He also flagged concerns about the declining literacy rates, high unemployment rates, and lack of basic civic amenities in Old City.

Further stating that the Congress and BJP are two different sides of the poles that cannot meet, Revanth alleged that the rest of the parties in opposition in the state are allies of the saffron party.

“The BRS and AIMIM will reach Delhi via Nagpur whereas Congress will go directly to Delhi,” he remarked.

Slamming the BRS for the delay in the Old City metro project, Revanth said that the BRS is talking about a metro line from Hi-Tech city to the airport instead of concentrating on the line promised to Old City.

“The truth is that people in Hi-tech city going to the Airport will mostly travel by car whereas, people in the Old City who are being deprived of connectivity get hit the most,” he remarked.