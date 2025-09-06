Ganesh immersion: Hyderabad's Old City residents affected by barricading.

Hyderabad: With the traffic police barricading the sub-roads leading to the Falaknuma to Madina Building during the Ganesh festival, Hyderabad’s Old City residents faced a lot of problems due to traffic restrictions on Saturday, September 6.

The city traffic police police barricaded roads from Falaknuma Engine Bowli to Nayapul at all junctions to provide a smooth passage to trucks carrying Ganesh idols for immersion. Due to this, the Old City residents faced a lot of issues in commuting around for their regular work.

Residents facing hardship

Particularly, people faced hardship as the roads at Shahalibanda, Engine Bowli, Nayapul, Aliabad, Panch Mohallah, Gulzar Houz, and other intersections were closed for the entire day.

At several places, people were arguing with traffic policemen to allow them to cross the road.

They complained that the traffic police suggested an alternate route of which is approximately a 10 km detour. “If I cross 60 60-foot road, I will be on the other side of the road. To reach the other side of the road stretch from Panchmahalla Kaman, the traffic police are suggesting me to take an 8 km detour. How is it feasible for a man intending to go to Moghalpura from Khilwat to travel such a long distance? Is there any logic in the suggestion?” complained Jawad Hashmi, a resident of Khilwat.

People who wanted to go to hospitals at Shahalibanda faced another major challenge. “The police, though lenient in medical emergencies, put the people to scrutiny at Volga Hotel junction, Shahalibanda. It caused a lot of delay,” said Syed Wajid, a resident of Misrigunj.

Also Read Man collapses, dies while dancing in Ganesh procession in Telangana

The procession is dragging on till 11 pm, as against 6 pm, further compounding the problems of the people. “There is full business activity in the areas falling on either side of the road. There is no official order for closure of shops, due to traffic restrictions, our livelihood is affected,” complained a shopkeeper.

Traffic restrictions/diversions underway

The traffic police announced and implemented road traffic restrictions/ diversions on the Ganesh procession day. The barricading was done one day before the procession and continued till late at night.

It is to be noted that due to barricading, people were unable to cross the 80 to 100-foot road.

People demanded that the traffic police keep at least one junction open to avoid inconvenience to locals.