Man collapses, dies while dancing in Ganesh procession in Telangana

Hyderabad: A man died after collapsing while dancing in the Shobha Yatra of Lord Ganesh in Narayanpet town on Saturday, September 6.

Shekhar, aged 45, fell unconscious and collapsed while dancing to the beats during the procession.

Narayanpet SI Venkateswarlu performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and took Shekhar to the hospital. The doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Also Read Hyderabad: Operation Sindoor themed Ganesh idol trucks seen at Charminar

In Maddur mandal headquarters in Narayanpet district, the police had to resort to a lathi-charge to prevent clashes between two groups.

In Maddur, the organisers of all the Ganesh pandals had resolved to complete the immersion by Friday. However, Bala Hanuman Youth Association, which installed 35-foot Ganesh idol near the old bus stand were bent on immersing their idol only on Saturday itself.

On Thursday, when Kosgi SI Vijay Kumar held a meeting with the organisers at the police station, there were heated exchanges between the said youth association and other organisers about the day of immersion.

By Friday night, the organisers of all the Ganesh pandals immersed their idols and reached the 35-foot Ganesh idol to immerse it. Kosgi CI Saidulu and SI Vijay Kumar tried to prevent them from doing so, but the organisers were adamant.

Special forces were called from Narayanpet to diffuse the situation. The police resorted to a lathi-charge on the youngsters who were present near the Ganesh pandal. Several people sustained injuries. Deputy superintendent of police Lingaiah reached the spot and reviewed the situation.