Hyderabad: Operation Sindoor themed Ganesh idol trucks seen at Charminar.

Hyderabad: Ganesh idol trucks themed around Operation Sindoor passed through Charminar during Hyderabad’s Ganesh Chaturthi immersion on Saturday, September 6.

Operation Sindoor marks the Indian government’s May 2025 military action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

Khairatabad Ganesh

The 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesh was immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake before noon. The procession began at Khairatabad Library and moved through Telephone Bhavan, Saifabad, and Telangana Secretariat before reaching the lake. Thousands of people lined the route.

50000 idols immersed in Hussain Sagar

About 50,000 idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar, with a total of 1.4 lakh idols immersed across Greater Hyderabad.

The immersion spanned around 40 hours, with 9 boats, Disaster Response Force teams, 200 swimmers, over 29,000 police personnel, and 15,000 sanitation workers deployed for safety and cleanliness.

The famous Balapur laddu was auctioned for Rs 35 lakh, while the laddu prasadam at Bandlaguda fetched Rs 2.32 crore.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy prayed at the Khairatabad pandal.