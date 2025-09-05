Ganesh immersion turns tragic in Wanaparthy, 2 youth killed in road accident

Hyderabad: A festive Ganesh idol immersion turned tragic in Telangana‘s Wanaparthy when two youths lost their lives in a road accident on their return journey.

According to reports, around 11 villagers from Nachapalli in Wanaparthy district went to the Krishna River at Beechupalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district after midnight on Thursday, September 4, for Ganesh idol immersion.

Following the ritual, they began their return trip in a tractor.

DCM rammed the tractor from behind

As they reached the outskirts of Rangapuram village in Pebbair mandal, a speeding DCM truck rammed the tractor from behind.

The impact proved fatal for Mandla Shankar aged 21 and Gupta Sai Teja aged 23, who died instantly while seated near the tractor’s engine beside the driver. Two others, Vishnu and Abdullah, sustained serious injuries and were shifted from Wanaparthy Government Hospital to NIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, for advanced treatment.

Police said the DCM vehicle was registered in Kalyandurg, Anantapur district. The truck driver absconded after the accident.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

