Ganesh Utsavam hundi in Balapur collects a whopping Rs 23 lakh

Hyderabad: The Balapur Ganesh Navratri Utsavam received a staggering amount of Rs 23.13 Lakh offerings made by devotees through the hundi while counting on Monday.

According to the data, Rs 6,25,940 was received from the hundi and Rs 16,87,820 through online offerings a total income of Rs 23,13,760.

Balapur Ganesh Utsavam Samiti President Kaleem Niranjan Reddy stated that the funds will be used for public service, organising festivals, and social welfare programs in the future.

Also Read Hyderabad: 21 kg Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 35 lakh

This year’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction was won by Lingala Dasharath Goud at Rs 35 lakh. Last year, it was auctioned for Rs 30 lakh, with BJP leader Kolan Shankar Reddy emerging as the highest bidder.

The auction is held every year on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion. In 1994, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 450. Over the years, the auction amount has steadily increased, crossing Rs 30 lakh last year.