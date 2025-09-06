Hyderabad: 21 kg Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 35 lakh

Hyderabad: As Ganesh laddus continue to fetch high value at auctions in Hyderabad, the Balapur laddu fetched Rs 35 lakh on Saturday, September 6.

The laddu was won by Lingala Dasharath Goud. In 2024, the Balapur laddu was auctioned at Rs 30 lakh. BJP leader from Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy won the bid last year.

The auction is held every year on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion. In 1994, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 450. Over the years, the auction amount has steadily increased, crossing Rs 30 lakh last year.

Eight persons who are from diverse backgrounds such as politics, real estate, education, farmers and other vocations participated in the auction.

The first auction took place in 1994 when a farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy, a farmer, who bid the laddu for Rs.450 and claimed sprinkling it in his farm had resulted in high yields. Driven by this, the Kolan family bought the laddu 10 times.

The laddu was won by Lingala Dasharath Goud. In 2024, the Balapur laddu was auctioned at Rs 30 lakh. BJP leader from Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy won the bid last year.

Before the laddu auction as a practice the organizers took the Ganesh idol around the village and later brought it back to the pandal.

An NRI from London, came to the city to participate in the auction. To participate in the event, the each bidder has to deposit Rs. 30 lakh, however the amount is refunded to the unsuccessful bidders.

1994: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 450

1995: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 4,500

1996: Kolan Krishna Reddy – Rs 18,000

1997: Kolan Krishna Reddy – Rs 28,000

1998: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 51,000

1999: Kallem Anji Reddy – Rs 65,000

2000: Kallem Pratap Reddy – Rs 66,000

2001: G Raghunandan Chary – Rs 85,000

2002: Kandada Madhava Reddy – Rs 1,05,000

2003: Chigirintha Bala Reddy – Rs 1,55,000

2004: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 2,01,000

2005: Ibram Shekar – Rs 2,08,000

2006: Chigirinta Tirupati Reddy – Rs 3,00,000

2007: G Raghunandan Chary – Rs 4,15,000

2008: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 5,07,000

2009: Saritha Rs 5,10,000

2010: Kodali Sridhar Babu – Rs 5,35,000

2011: Kolan Brothers – Rs 5,45,000

2012: Pannala Goverdhan Reddy – Rs 7,50,000

2013: Teegala Krishna Reddy – Rs 9,26,000

2014: Singi Reddy Jaihind Reddy – Rs 9,50,000

2015: Kallem Madhan Mohan Reddy – Rs 10,32,000

2016: Kandhadi Skylab Reddy – Rs 14,65,000

2017: Nagam Thirupathi Reddy – Rs 15,60,000

2018: Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha – Rs 16,60,000

2019: Kolan Ram Reddy – Rs 17,60,000

2020: Presented to CM

2021: Ramesh Yadav & Marri Shashank Reddy – Rs 18,90,000

2022: Vangeti Lakshma Reddy – Rs 24,60,000

2023: Dasari Dayananda Reddy – Rs 27,00,000

2024: Kolan Shankar Reddy – Rs 30,00,001

On Friday, the Ganesh laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda fetched Rs 2.32 crore. The auction began at 8:15 pm and continued till around 10:40 pm on Friday night.

