Hyderabad: 21 kg Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 35 lakh

Hyderabad: As Ganesh laddus continue to fetch high value at auctions in Hyderabad, the Balapur laddu fetched Rs 35 lakh on Saturday, September 6.
The laddu was won by Lingala Dasharath Goud. In 2024, the Balapur laddu was auctioned at Rs 30 lakh. BJP leader from Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy won the bid last year.
The auction is held every year on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion. In 1994, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 450. Over the years, the auction amount has steadily increased, crossing Rs 30 lakh last year.
Eight persons who are from diverse backgrounds such as politics, real estate, education, farmers and other vocations participated in the auction.
The first auction took place in 1994 when a farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy, a farmer, who bid the laddu for Rs.450 and claimed sprinkling it in his farm had resulted in high yields. Driven by this, the Kolan family bought the laddu 10 times.
Before the laddu auction as a practice the organizers took the Ganesh idol around the village and later brought it back to the pandal.
An NRI from London, came to the city to participate in the auction. To participate in the event, the each bidder has to deposit Rs. 30 lakh, however the amount is refunded to the unsuccessful bidders.
- 1994: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 450
- 1995: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 4,500
- 1996: Kolan Krishna Reddy – Rs 18,000
- 1997: Kolan Krishna Reddy – Rs 28,000
- 1998: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 51,000
- 1999: Kallem Anji Reddy – Rs 65,000
- 2000: Kallem Pratap Reddy – Rs 66,000
- 2001: G Raghunandan Chary – Rs 85,000
- 2002: Kandada Madhava Reddy – Rs 1,05,000
- 2003: Chigirintha Bala Reddy – Rs 1,55,000
- 2004: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 2,01,000
- 2005: Ibram Shekar – Rs 2,08,000
- 2006: Chigirinta Tirupati Reddy – Rs 3,00,000
- 2007: G Raghunandan Chary – Rs 4,15,000
- 2008: Kolan Mohan Reddy – Rs 5,07,000
- 2009: Saritha Rs 5,10,000
- 2010: Kodali Sridhar Babu – Rs 5,35,000
- 2011: Kolan Brothers – Rs 5,45,000
- 2012: Pannala Goverdhan Reddy – Rs 7,50,000
- 2013: Teegala Krishna Reddy – Rs 9,26,000
- 2014: Singi Reddy Jaihind Reddy – Rs 9,50,000
- 2015: Kallem Madhan Mohan Reddy – Rs 10,32,000
- 2016: Kandhadi Skylab Reddy – Rs 14,65,000
- 2017: Nagam Thirupathi Reddy – Rs 15,60,000
- 2018: Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha – Rs 16,60,000
- 2019: Kolan Ram Reddy – Rs 17,60,000
- 2020: Presented to CM
- 2021: Ramesh Yadav & Marri Shashank Reddy – Rs 18,90,000
- 2022: Vangeti Lakshma Reddy – Rs 24,60,000
- 2023: Dasari Dayananda Reddy – Rs 27,00,000
- 2024: Kolan Shankar Reddy – Rs 30,00,001
On Friday, the Ganesh laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda fetched Rs 2.32 crore. The auction began at 8:15 pm and continued till around 10:40 pm on Friday night.
