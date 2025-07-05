Gang arrested for selling ganja laced chocolates

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department Shadnagar team arrested a gang sourcing ganja laced chocolates from Bihar and selling them in Rangareddy district. Officials seized 11.130 kilograms of chocolates.

On information, the team raided a shop located at Nandigama in Shadnagar mandal and seized the chocolates valued at Rs 3.50 lakh.

They arrested Pinto Singh, a native of Bihar, who was caught red-handed selling the ganja-laced chocolates to locals, earning illegal profits.

They also seized a cell phone from him.