Gang arrested for selling ganja laced chocolates

Ganja choclates valued at Rs 3.50 lakh were seized.

Published: 5th July 2025 6:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department Shadnagar team arrested a gang sourcing ganja laced chocolates from Bihar and selling them in Rangareddy district. Officials seized 11.130 kilograms of chocolates.

On information, the team raided a shop located at Nandigama in Shadnagar mandal and seized the chocolates valued at Rs 3.50 lakh.

They arrested Pinto Singh, a native of Bihar, who was caught red-handed selling the ganja-laced chocolates to locals, earning illegal profits.

They also seized a cell phone from him.

