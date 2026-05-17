Gang intercepts car on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, loots Rs 26 L in Mandya

Mandya: A gang of miscreants allegedly intercepted a private company employee’s car and looted Rs 26 lakh in cash on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway near Madduru town in Mandya district.

The victim, identified as Govindraju, an employee of a Mysuru-based private company, was travelling in an i20 car from Mysuru to Bengaluru to deliver cash to another company when the incident took place.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 7 pm on Saturday near Aishwarya Convent on the outskirts of Madduru. The accused, who were reportedly following the victim in an Innova car, suddenly blocked the i20 vehicle on the highway.

The gang then allegedly smashed the car windows, threatened Govindraju with deadly weapons and forcibly took away Rs 26 lakh in cash before fleeing from the spot.

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Soon after the incident, Govindraju informed the Madduru police, who rushed to the scene and conducted an inspection. Circle Inspector Naveen and other police personnel gathered preliminary information and registered a case in connection with the robbery.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Dr VJ Shobharani has constituted a special team to trace and arrest the accused. The investigation is being carried out under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Thimmayya and DySP Yashwanth Kumar.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and checking possible escape routes used by the gang. Further investigation is underway.