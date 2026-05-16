Karnataka: Five arrested in honeytrap robbery case targeting wealthy youths

Davanagere: Police in Davanagere have arrested five persons in connection with a honeytrap and robbery case in which wealthy young men were allegedly targeted, lured to isolated locations and robbed of cash and gold ornaments.

The accused have been identified as Panchami, Jagadish, Ganga Mallesh Nayak and Venkatesh, while police are also investigating the involvement of another suspect.

According to investigators, the gang allegedly targeted youths from financially well-off backgrounds. Police said Panchami would first befriend the victims and gradually gain their trust before inviting them to secluded areas.

In the latest case, the accused woman allegedly lured a wealthy youth to an isolated stretch near Shivanahalli Road in Harihar taluk. Once the victim reached the location, the other gang members who were reportedly waiting nearby attacked him and robbed him of gold ornaments and valuables before fleeing from the spot.

Following a detailed investigation, personnel from the Davanagere Rural Police Station traced and arrested the accused. Police have recovered gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 10.20 lakh along with the Innova vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

Investigators suspect the gang may have cheated and robbed several other victims using a similar modus operandi. Officials said further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and uncover the full extent of the racket.

The incident has triggered concern among residents, with police urging the public, especially young men, to remain cautious while interacting with strangers through social or personal contacts.