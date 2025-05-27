Telangana: Fake IAS officer arrested for blackmail, honey-trapping youngsters

Hyderabad: Miryalguda police arrested a young woman posing as a doctor and an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and blackmailing wealthy youngsters after honey-trapping them.

As per reports, the young woman was identified as Saritha alias Dr Pratyusha, a resident of Lavudi Thanda of Miryalguda mandal in Nalgonda district.

There were several theft cases booked against Saritha under the limits of Malakpet, Uppal, Chaitanyapuri, and Miryalguda 1 town police stations in the past. Cheating cases were filed against her at Narketpally and Nalgonda 2 town police stations.

As per reports, last year, she had extorted Rs 5 lakh from a doctor.

She had also allegedly made calls to a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Hyderabad and a circle inspector (CI) in Miryalguda to report on a murder, and then switched off her phone. Just three days ago, Saritha reportedly dialled 100 and threatened Vanasthalipuram police by claiming that she was the wife of a DSP.

What turned her in was her attempt to extort money from a youngster, where she threatened to murder him if he failed to pay her. He complained to the Nalgonda 2 town police station, which began investigating.

The police were shocked to learn about Saritha’s crime portfolio and the number of complaints registered against her at various police stations.

As per reports, Saritha, who extorted lakhs from honey-trappable youngsters, was arrested and silently sent for judicial remand by the Nalgonda police.