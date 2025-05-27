Hyderabad YouTuber booked for derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police booked a case against a YouTuber, Praveen, for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a program in the city.

A video of the YouTuber, who runs a “U News” during a program that video of which was uploaded on the channel a few days ago. A few people had noticed it and shared on social media platforms, demanding that people lodge complaints with the police.

After the video surfaced and began circulating on social media, the police sprang into action and booked a case against Praveen. He was taken into custody, according to the latest reports.

The All India Majlis E Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party on Tuesday, May 27, met the additional commissioner of police, Vikram Singh and filed a complaint against Praveen. The delegation demanded that the police take strict action against him and ensure that such incidents are not reported again.

Certain individuals also made complaints against Praveen at different police stations in the state.

The police, following the development, are on high alert in the city.