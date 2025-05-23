Gang rape accused in Karnataka paraded in celebratory roadshow after bail

Seven men accused in a gang rape case from January 2024 in Haveri, Karnataka, were paraded through the streets in a celebratory roadshow after being granted bail, triggering widespread outrage.

The procession began at the Haveri sub-jail and ended in Akki Alur town, around 25 km away.

Videos widely circulated on social media show the accused, identified as Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausif Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri, flashing victory signs as they travelled in a five-vehicle convoy with over 20 supporters.

Seven men accused in a gang rape case from January 2024 in Haveri, Karnataka, were paraded through the streets in a celebratory roadshow after being granted bail, triggering widespread outrage.



Videos widely circulated on social media show the accused flashing victory signs as… pic.twitter.com/z47xTfxeEW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 23, 2025

Case booked

According to a Hindustan Times report, “Police have registered a case against all seven for organising the procession without permission.”

“They will be arrested and produced before the court soon,” said an official from Haveri police.

About Gang rape case in Karnataka

The case, which began as an instance of moral policing linked to an interfaith relationship, dates back to January 7, 2024. The victim and her partner were allegedly attacked by the accused inside a hotel near Hanagal. She later testified that the group abducted and assaulted her before abandoning her near a lodge. The lodge staff reported the matter on January 10, following which charges were filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including gang rape.

Investigations revealed that some of the accused were habitual offenders with prior involvement in moral policing and violence against women in Hangal village. Shocking video evidence showing the abduction and assault reportedly surfaced during the probe.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh woman alleges rape by man in SR Nagar

Of the 19 individuals arrested in connection with the case, 12 had already been released on bail earlier. The remaining seven, whose bail applications were repeatedly rejected, were granted bail recently by the Haveri additional district and sessions court after the victim was unable to identify them during court proceedings.