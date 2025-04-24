Andhra Pradesh woman alleges rape by man in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: A woman from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, April 23, was allegedly raped by a man in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage. According to the police, the 26-year-old woman is a native of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The accused, identified as Murali Kiran, befriended the woman through Instagram. Since then, they met regularly.

Recently, when she asked him to marry her, he started avoiding her and refused to marry her.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the SR Nagar police have registered a case of rape under section 67 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and cheating. Efforts are on to nab the suspect.