Hyderabad: MCRHRD’s accounts dept under scrutiny over Rs 1.71 cr fraud

The accused reportedly conducted unauthorised cash transactions under the guise of official activities, making payments to various individuals and organisations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th April 2025 10:36 am IST
Indian national jailed in Singapore for bank fraud
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A major financial fraud case has come to light at the Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) located in Jubilee Hills.

Several employees from the accounts department of the institute have been accused of embezzling Rs. 1.71 crore through forged signatures and fake documents.

The accused reportedly conducted unauthorised cash transactions under the guise of official activities, making payments to various individuals and organisations.

MS Creative School

An internal audit revealed discrepancies in the cash dealings, and further scrutiny confirmed the use of forged signatures in the name of senior officials to siphon off funds.

The institute’s director had earlier lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, which was later transferred to the city CCS police station for further investigation.

The police have registered a case and begun probing the financial irregularities.

Authorities are currently investigating the extent of the fraud and the involvement of the employees.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th April 2025 10:36 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button