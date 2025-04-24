Hyderabad: MCRHRD’s accounts dept under scrutiny over Rs 1.71 cr fraud

Hyderabad: A major financial fraud case has come to light at the Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) located in Jubilee Hills.

Several employees from the accounts department of the institute have been accused of embezzling Rs. 1.71 crore through forged signatures and fake documents.

The accused reportedly conducted unauthorised cash transactions under the guise of official activities, making payments to various individuals and organisations.

An internal audit revealed discrepancies in the cash dealings, and further scrutiny confirmed the use of forged signatures in the name of senior officials to siphon off funds.

The institute’s director had earlier lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, which was later transferred to the city CCS police station for further investigation.

The police have registered a case and begun probing the financial irregularities.

Authorities are currently investigating the extent of the fraud and the involvement of the employees.