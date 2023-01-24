Gangster Jaggu Baghwanpuria arrested by Punjab Police from Tihar in extortion case

The Punjab Police arrested him from Tihar Jail, where he was presently lodged, on January 20, and produced documents before the Tis Hazari court to obtain transit remand.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 24th January 2023 7:37 pm IST
Gangster Jaggu Baghwanpuria arrested by Punjab Police from Tihar in extortion case
Gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Baghwanpuria

New Delhi: The Punjab Police has arrested notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Baghwanpuria, allegedly been associated with the BKI and Sikh For Justice, from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

He was taken to Punjab on transit remand and was later sent to police custody by a court there.

Also Read
Man killed in Howrah for protesting against daughter’s molestation

Recently Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Rajpal Rawl, issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhagwanpuria in connection with an extortion case and ordered he be produced before his court.

The Punjab Police arrested him from Tihar Jail, where he was presently lodged, on January 20, and produced documents before the Tis Hazari court to obtain transit remand.

As Bhagwanpuria’s counsel Deepak Sharma said that there was danger to the life of his client, the Punjab Police said then keeping the threats in mind, they brought extra vehicles with armed police personnel for the safety of the accused.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button