Gangster killed for pulling beard of rival in jail, 3 arrested: Police

Jamshedpur: The main accused in the murder of notorious gangster Ranjit Singh outside a Durga Puja pandal in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Sarabjeet Singh alias Chaboo, a native of Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was arrested from the city, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum district) Prabhat Kumar said.

The killing was the result of enmity between the two in jail, he said.

Ranjit, a member of Amarnath Singh gang, had once pulled Sarabjit’s beard when both of them were in jail, the officer said.

“As beard is an important religious symbol of the Sikh community, it hurt Sarabjeet’s feelings and he plotted Ranjeet’s murder after both were released from jail,” he said.

Ranjit was shot dead when he was visiting a Durga Puja pandal in Telco area of the city with his daughter on October 3, police said.

Police had earlier arrested two persons in connection with the murder, the officer said.

A search is on for a fourth suspect who is on the run, he said.

Two guns and a motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered, he added.

Ranjit had several criminal cases against him, including those of murder and some under the Arms Act. Sarabjeet is also undertrial in different cases, police said.