Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA raids 100 places in six states

The NIA's crackdown comes in response to intelligence inputs suggesting the involvement of gangsters with connections to Khalistani groups in planning and executing acts of terrorism in the country.

New Delhi: In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was conducting raids at over 100 locations across six states as part of its crackdown on the alleged nexus between gangsters, drug smugglers and terrorist groups.

The agency is also probing the links with the Khalistani elements.

According to sources, the searches were being carried out in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases, RC 37, 38, 39/2022/NIA/DLI.

The agency aims to uncover the network involved in promoting terrorism and disrupt their activities.

The operation marks a significant step in the NIA’s efforts to dismantle criminal networks that pose a threat to national security.

As of now the NIA has not made any official statements in the case.

