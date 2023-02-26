‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ turns 1: Alia Bhatt shares picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to celebrate ‘Gangu day’

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt celebrated one year of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on Saturday with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and posted a special message.

Marking this special occasion, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture and captioned it, “One year of our Gangu. #gangubaizindabad #ganguwalasafed.”

The duo were seen dressed in gangu’s signature white coloured outfits.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Can’t believe that it’s already a whole year!”

One of the users wrote, “Gangubai Zindabad.”

Another user wrote, “Gangubai was the movie I never knew I needed but I needed it so badly. Proud of you! You did an amazing job.”

“Tysm for giving us this amazing character,” another comment read.

She also shared same picture on Insta stories with a caption, “It’s Gangu Day.”

At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, where she bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which was released in theatres on February 25, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Apart from Alia, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ also features several remarkable actors, including Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava among others.

Also, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is one of the films to enter the 100-crore club that year.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ along with Blockbusters ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Kantara’ have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list.

Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will again be collaborating in his next directorial venture- the musical saga, ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28.

Apart from this, Alia has her maiden Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot in her kitty.