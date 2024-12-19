Ganja-infused chocolates seized from local store in Hyderabad

Police seized 2,400 chocolates weighing 13 kg.

Hyderabad: In a surprising incident, ganja-infused chocolates were found at a local store during a raid in Hyderabad.

During the raid, conducted on Wednesday night, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) searched the shop located at Ring Basthi, Jagathgirigutta.

Following the raid, the SOT arrested Sunil Kumar, a native of Bihar. He had been procuring the chocolates from Bihar and selling them to local laborers in the city.

The police seized 2,400 chocolates weighing 13 kg from the local shop in Hyderabad during the operation.

The case is under investigation.

