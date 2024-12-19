Video: Fire erupts near Madannapet’s Old Eidgah in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a furniture workshop located near Madannapet’s Old Eidgah, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The incident took place at Super Furniture Works. The fire rapidly spread in the workshop, which is located in three shops.

A fire incident occurred in the Fabrication welding shop opposite Madanapet Eidgah Is sadan police station limits, further police and fire tenders reached the spot.#FireIncident #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/PiZXAqLVXT — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) December 19, 2024

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders from Hyderabad’s Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Musheerabad and Moghalpura reached the spot and started firefighting operations.

Besides firefighters, DRF teams and local police also reached the spot located near Eidgah in Hyderabad’s Madannapet. As the workshop was locked, the DRF personnel had no option but to break in.

The operation to bring the fire under control continued for around three hours. Following the operation, the fire was brought under control.

The reason behind the incident is not yet clear.