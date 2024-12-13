Video: Transformer blast triggers fire in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Bahadurpura, a bustling commercial area in Hyderabad, on Friday morning when a fire broke out following an explosion in an electric transformer.

The fire quickly spread to nearby garbage, alarming locals and business owners in the vicinity.

No casualties reported

Although the area is densely packed with shops and commercial establishments, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Witnesses said the sudden explosion startled nearby residents and business operators, who promptly informed the Fire Department and local police.

Firefighters controlled fire due to transformer explosion in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura

Firefighters arrived swiftly and managed to control the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby shops and causing more significant damage.

According to sources, the proximity of the transformer to the commercial units heightened fears among locals, as an uncontrolled fire could have posed a serious risk to property and life.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. The Bahadurpura police have initiated an investigation to determine what led to the transformer explosion.