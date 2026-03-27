Ganja, MDMA seized in Hyderabad in three separate cases, seven arrested

Hyderabad: Nearly three kilogram of ganja and 60 gram of MDMA was seized in Hyderabad on Friday, March 27, from three different locations, in which seven people were arrested.

In the first case, four people, including two juveniles, were arrested by Sanathnagar Police for possessing 60 gram of MDMA worth Rs 6 lakh.

The accused, Songapu Hemanth, 23, and Mukkagalla Nagendra, 21, and two juveniles are frequent consumers of alcohol, ganja and MDMA, the police said. Two days ago, one of the juveniles had bought the MDMA from Aditya and Sai Nikhil Yadav of Chintal and intended to sell it to customers. However, they were arrested by the police before their plan could see fruition.

Ganja seized in Hyderabad

In the second case, a Special Task Force of the Excise Department seized 2.1 kg of ganja and arrested two peddlers named Mohammed Arbaz and Syed Israruddin from Shiva Sai Nagar, Uppuguda.

The case, however, was registered against nine people, including two consumers. One of the accused, Junaid, is currently in Chanchalguda Jail and has been facilitating his ganja business through Mohd Abrar, Omer and Ameer Qureshi, Excise officials said.

In another incident, a team of Excise officials arrested one person named Bommani Ashok in Dammaiguda for peddling drugs and seized 610 gram of ganja. The accused and the contraband have been handed over to Ghatkesar Police for further action.