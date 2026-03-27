10.16 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad; three arrested, six booked

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force (STF) team seized 10.16 kilograms of dry ganja near the Unigas fuel station in Mallepally under the limits of Nampally Excise Station on Friday afternoon.

Raid based on credible information

Acting on reliable information about illegal possession and transportation of ganja from Nagpur, Maharashtra, to Mangarbasti in Mallepally, the STF A team conducted a raid at Afzal Sagar. During the operation, officials recovered the contraband and seized three mobile phones believed to be used in the illegal activity.

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Arrests and accused details

Police arrested three persons identified as Prem Chandrakanth Hatwalne (27), a resident of Shanti Nagar, Itwara in Nanded, Maharashtra; Sakat Shankar (21), a resident of Mangarbasti, Mallepally; and Kasbe Raju (40), a resident of Mangarbasti, Afzal Sagar, Mallepally, Nampally. All three were reportedly working as peddlers.

Case registered, probe on

A case has been registered against six persons in total, including the arrested accused. Officials stated that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the network, a press release informed.