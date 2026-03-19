Three held for transporting 105 kg ganja from AP to Telangana

The three accused procured 105.54 ganja from Kalimela and Donkarayi in Andhra Pradesh, to be sold in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th March 2026 9:00 pm IST
Three held in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for illegally transporting Ganja from AP to Hyderabad.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana Police arrested three people and seized 105.54 kg ganja worth Rs 52 lakh at Julurupadu mandal headquarters in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday, March 19.

Acting on credible intelligence that ganja was being transported in vehicles, the Julurupadu police and the Central Crime Station (CCS) personnel conducted a joint inspection, resulting in the seizure of the contraband from two cars.

The police took three individuals, identified as Shivakar Pramod Kumar, 35, Baireddy Bhargav, 30, and Andekar Srinivas, 40, into custody for transporting ganja. While Pramod and Bhargav hailed from Nalgonda district, Srinivas is a resident of Vanasthalipuram in Rangareddy district.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Three other accused, identified as Abhi, Laxman and Farooq, are absconding.

Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed to the police that they had procured the ganja from Kalimela and Donkarayi in Andhra Pradesh and that they intended to transport the contraband through Bhadrachalam, Palvancha and Kothagudem to Hyderabad, where they planned to sell it.

The police seized the two cars and four mobile phones from their possession.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th March 2026 9:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button