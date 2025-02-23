Garbage near school raises health concerns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The area around schools is supposed to be spick and span. But it is otherwise at the Government School Second Lancer II at Golconda in Hyderabad.

The boundary wall near the school is reduced into a garbage dumping ground by the residents irrespective of the presence of educational institutions that cater to the scholastic knowledge of the children.

Students sitting in the classrooms complain of foul smells emanating from the garbage dumps lying outside the school boundary. “Sometimes, the smell is so unbearable that we shift to some other classroom or just close the window of the classroom,” a school teacher said on condition of anonymity.

The parents have time and again complained to the local municipal sweepers to keep the place tidy and clean. “The municipal workers come only in the morning and clean up the area. After 10 am, the garbage finds its way to the place and by the time students take lunch there is a trash mound near the school,” complained Nazeer Ahmed, a parent.

One can find cows resting near the place indicating the animal’s feast of the leftovers disposed by the people at the garbage dump. “The road is quite wide enough. Alongside the school boundary wall, the GHMC should put up a fence and do plantations. It might minimize the problem to some extent,” explained Yousufuddin, a resident.

The local people complain that they are also facing problems. “When the huge volume of trash is accumulated it takes two to three days for the van to come and lift it. In such instances we face big problems,” complained a local woman resident.