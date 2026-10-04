Garlands, ITBP band greet Indian boxers after Asian Games triumph

New Delhi: It was around 3 am, but the airport was buzzing with activity as India’s Asian Games medal-winning boxers returned to a warm welcome, greeted by an Indo-Tibetan Border Police band, garlands, sweets and cheering family members.

After a memorable campaign in Nagoya, the Indian boxing contingent landed to a reception befitting its success, with Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh leading the welcome.

“I am feeling very good. My family members have come here and now we will celebrate more. There will also be a programme in my village where we will celebrate,” gold medallist Ankush Panghal told PTI.

VIDEO | DELHI: Asian Games Gold medallist and Indian boxer Ankush Panghal, bronze medallist Narender Berwal arrive at IGI Airport.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/xmZLhtFwFj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2026

“I have come back having learnt something new, and it will be very useful for the Olympic qualification process ahead. So I am very happy,” he added.

The celebrations were particularly emotional for Parveen Hooda, who returned with a gold after the disappointment of having her bronze medal from the previous Asian Games taken away from her following a suspension.

“Last time I won bronze, which was very unfortunate because of a whereabouts issue and my medal was taken away. But that was my motivation to come back with a different colour medal,” Parveen said.

Indian boxers returned with three unprecedented golds along with three bronze medals and the women’s team’s head coach Santiago Nieva was delighted with the performance.

“It was tough, and we had to be at our best in every single bout, and you can’t afford to sleep in any moment. That’s why it feels so good because we had three boxers in the final, all very tough bouts, and to come through in all three of them, that was amazing,” he said.

For Nieva, the presence of senior boxers such as Lovlina Borgohain has also been important in creating a winning culture within the team.

“It’s always an inspiration for the boxers, and somebody who has been there, who has done that, they see that it is possible. She’s a great role model.”

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina returned from Nagoya as an Asian Games champion.

“I won silver at the Commonwealth Games but was not fully satisfied, so this time I wanted to change the colour of my medal. I have also become much stronger and more mature mentally.

“Earlier, I was very emotional and took many things to heart, but now I understand things better. Technically and mentally, my approach to the game has also changed,” Lovlina said.

“We are very confident about the team, and with the way Indian boxers have performed at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, I believe we can aim for two or three gold medals at the Olympics,” she added.

Priya Ghanghas, who won bronze in her maiden Asian Games after claiming Commonwealth Games gold in August, was also keen to use the experience to improve.

“Against China, I had some shortcomings. While punching, I don’t always have control of my body, and there are also areas in my footwork that I need to improve. I will work on these things and prepare for the World Championships,” she said.

Bronze winner Kapil Pokhariya was happy to return home with a medal having missed out on a podium finish at the CWG.

“It feels very good. I had played the CWG but could not win a medal.”

BFI president Ajay Singh was delighted with India’s performance and said the team’s Asian Games success was the latest in a series of strong results.

“I am extremely proud. To be number one in Asia, ahead of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China, all major boxing nations, is a phenomenal achievement.

“It comes on the back of a series of strong performances. The team is doing extremely well and there is a great deal of confidence in our boxers. Now we just have to prepare for the Olympics.”