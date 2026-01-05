Fire at ONGC well in Andhra’s Konaseema after gas leak, no casualties

The company also released a statement saying they are closely monitoring the situation

Published: 5th January 2026 4:51 pm IST|   Updated: 5th January 2026 4:57 pm IST
Mori: A gas pipeline leakage at a well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) production contractor Deep Industries Ltd, caught fire on Monday, January 5.

There were no reports of death or injury, according to preliminary information, an official of the Maharatna company said.

Following the gas leakage and the subsequent fire, senior ONGC officials from Rajahmundry rushed to Mori village, where the blaze broke out at the Mori-5 well, the official said.

“The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations,” the official told PTI.

The Konaseema district administration is also attending to the incident and coordinating firefighting and safety measures at the site.

Deep Industries Ltd is a Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) of ONGC and had won a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports.

The company has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year, the official added.

