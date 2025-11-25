Gatka, shabad keertans mark shaheedi divas in Hyderabad

A Vishal Kirtan Darbar will be held on November 30 at NTR Stadium, Indira Park, from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

Published: 25th November 2025 8:57 pm IST
Sikhs in hyderabad

Hyderabad: The sikh community took out a vibrant Shaheedi Shatabdi Nagar Kirtan Yatra in Secunderabad on Tuesday as part of the commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

The procession began at Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, and passed through Clock Tower, Sangeet X Roads, Keys High School, Oliphant Bridge, Chilkalguda, Mylargadda and Sitafalmandi before returning to the gurudwara.

It featured shabad keertans (devotional hymns), gatka (a traditional Sikh martial art), the ceremonial carrying of Guru Granth Sahib and Nishan Sahibans from various Sikh gurudwaras across Telangana.

Memory Khan Seminar

A Vishal Kirtan Darbar will be held on November 30 at NTR Stadium, Indira Park, from 10.30 am to 5 pm. A Night Keertan Darbar is scheduled for November 29 at NTR Stadium from 7 pm to 10.30 pm, featuring Ragi Jathas.

