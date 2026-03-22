Gau rakshak Farsa Wale Baba death: Police arrest 19, including Daksh Chaudhary

The Mathura police, on Sunday, March 22, arrested 19 people, including Hindutva firebrand Daksh Chaudhary, for allegedly spreading rumours and false narratives involving the accidental death of self-proclaimed cow vigilante (gau rakshak) Chandrashekar, alias Farsa Wale Baba.

The accused have been arrested on charges of hindering police functioning in law and order duty, spreading rumours and indulging in violence.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: In connection with the death of cow activist, Farsa Wale Baba, Chhata Kotwali Police arrested 14 individuals and sent them to jail pic.twitter.com/wvNAx1DaHA — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2026

Hindutva firebrand Daksh Chaudhary and his supporters were seen arguing with Mathura police. He, along with 12 others, has been arrested for allegedly spreading false narratives and misinformation regarding the death of self-proclaimed cow vigilante Farsa Baba.



Earlier in the… pic.twitter.com/1EW5Bdgmti — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 22, 2026

Earlier in the day, police issued a statement saying that on March 21, Farsa Wale Baba had died in a road accident due to dense fog and poor visibility.

The right-wing leader and his followers stopped a truck bearing a Nagaland registration number, suspecting cows were being smuggled. While arguing with the truck driver, Baba was hit by another truck from Rajasthan, leading to his death. The Nagaland truck driver was also injured and passed away during treatment.

Soon after the incident, Hindutva groups concocted a communal narrative and staged protests blocking the national highway. The demonstration soon turned violent when they started pelting stones at police personnel and damaging vehicles.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar has appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading or posting fake and unverified news. The police are keeping a close watch on such posts and will act against activities that can disturb law and order, he said.