‘Gau rakshaks’ carrying dagger taken into custody in Kaiser Nagar

The incident happened around midnight when the local cattle traders found a group of people moving suspiciously and caught two men who were on a bike.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2025 11:09 am IST
A cow with identification tags on its ears stands in a green pasture with other cattle in the background—used to illustrate a story on VHP's protest against cattle sale ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Kaiser Nagar under Suraram police station in Cyberabad on Thursday night, June 5, after two men claiming to be gau rakshaks found carrying a dagger were caught by local people. Both of them were handed over to the police.

The incident happened around midnight when the local cattle traders found a group of people moving suspiciously and caught two men who were on a bike.

The people informed the Suraram police about it, and a patrol car came to the place.

MS Creative School

Locals stated that the men who are from Balkampet came to Khaisernagar after coming to know about an alleged sale of cattle.

On checking their bike, a big dagger was found and seized by the police. The remaining people escaped from the spot.

On getting to know about the incident, a huge crowd gathered. The police dispersed the people immediately. Both persons were shifted to the police station.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2025 11:09 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button