Gauahar Khan lost ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ because of THIS reason

Hyderabad: Gauahar Khan is one of the most bold and confident actresses in the Telly world. She is known for her straightforwardness. Not just that, the actress is known to be one of the prettiest star in television industry.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan enjoys immense popularity on her Instagram account. The star, who is an avid social media user, shares stunning photos of her beauty. But do you know that being too good looking made her lose the most important film in her life?

In an interview with Film companion, Gauahar revealed that she appeared for five rounds of auditions for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire but was rejected for her ‘good looks’. She said, “One of the biggest projects I lost in my life was because I was too good looking for it, and it was Slumdog millionaire. I have met Danny Boyle, and I have done five rounds of auditions for it”.

Talking about her personal life, Gauahar Khan is now married to well-known choreographer and musician Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar.

Gauahar Khan made her acting debut in 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year with Ranbir Kapoor. She has been a part of several other films like Begum Jaan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and others. She was also seen in Amazon Prime’s political web series Tandav which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover.