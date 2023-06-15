Gauahar Khan on Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim's baby gender, 'It's a...'

Mumbai: Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are on cloud nine as they are set to embrace parenthood soon. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple is dedicated to sharing their experiences through vlogs and keeping their fans updated on their day-to-day activities.

A baby girl says Gauahar Khan!

As their journey towards parenthood enters its final stretch, the beloved Sasural Simar Ka couple continues to melt hearts with their endearing moments. Sharing their joy with the world, the soon-to-be mommy took to her Instagram handle, captivating her followers with a delightful post.

In the picture, she radiantly flaunts her blossoming baby bump, her eyes filled with love as they gaze affectionately at her doting husband. The heartfelt post garnered an outpouring of likes and comments, but it was Gauahar’s comment that truly caught everyone’s attention, further adding to the joy and excitement surrounding this beautiful chapter in their lives.

She wrote, “Get ready for a beautiful girl, In sha Allah. I have a feeling.”

It is worth noting that recently, Dipika Kakar’s photo-shopped picture with a baby girl took the internet by storm. Several fans wondered if the couple has already welcomed their first child, however in one of the recent vlogs Dipika and Shoaib confirmed that the due date is still a few weeks away.

When Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim made it official!

Dipika and Shoaib first announced their pregnancy in January on their Instagram handle with an adorable picture that read, Mom to be and dad to be.

The couple had hidden their pregnancy for a while as they were very conscious about discussing the information.

Why did they hide it?

The reason was revealed by Dipika’s husband, who expressed that they didn’t share the news of their pregnancy due to various reasons. Out of which the main being the miscarriage the couple had back in 2022 when Dipika was 6-7 weeks pregnant.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently busy essaying the lead role in Ajooni whereas the mommy-to-be is enjoying her pregnancy time.