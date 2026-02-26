Gauahar Khan reveals second son Farwaan’s face during Umrah

The couple chose this special spiritual moment to officially reveal their younger son Farwaan’s face, just as they had done earlier with their first child, Zehaan, in March 2024

Gauahar Khan and her two sons at the holy Kaaba during Umrah, capturing a joyful moment of family devotio.
Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan with their kids (Instagram)

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan is currently on a spiritual journey to Madinah and Makkah to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan 2026. She is accompanied by her husband, Zaid Darbar, their two children and sister-in-law Anam Darbar. And what better way to reveal her younger son’s face to the world than on such a sacred occasion?

Sharing heartfelt family pictures with the Kaaba in the background on Instagram, Gauahar wrote, “Allahumma baarik!! Bade ko Kaaba se pehla salaam karwaya tha, toh chote ka salaam bhi toh banta hai. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, from Farwaan. Keep our children in your duas as we pray for the world from the holy land.”

The couple chose this special spiritual moment to officially reveal their younger son Farwaan’s face, just as they had done earlier with their first child, Zehaan, in March 2024. For their elder son, they waited nearly ten months before sharing his first glimpse with the public, unveiling him during their Umrah pilgrimage as his “first salaam to the world” in front of the Kaaba.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They are now proud parents to two sons Zehaan, born on May 10, 2023, and Farwaan, born on September 1, 2025.

