Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to visit Hyderabad for store launch

Hyderabad: Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are all set to visit Hyderabad on June 23 for a clothing store launch event. Zaid took to his Instagram on Friday and wrote, ‘See you soon Hyderabad‘ followed by a heart emoji.

The couple will be gracing the inauguration ceremony of a new branch of ‘Sahane — Abaya and Hijab store’ in Abids here. Their first branch was inaugurated by Sana Khan and Mufti Anas in November 2021.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are currently holidaying in Paris, France. They have been constantly sharing beautiful glimpses of their vacay on Instagram. The couple jetted off to France post their IIFA stint in Abu Dhabi. Check out their vacation photos here.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan is busy with work on OTT platforms. She was last seen in Prime Video’s Web Series ‘Bestseller’. She also did a couple of music video with Zaid.