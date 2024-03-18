Gauhati University students, ABVP members clash on varsity campus

Several students sustained injuries during the chaos, prompting top officials to swiftly respond to the scene, police added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th March 2024 10:17 pm IST
UP: Six arrested for beating Dalit man to death in Muzaffarnagar
Representational image

Guwahati: Students of Gauhati University (GU) and ABVP members clashed on the varsity campus in the city’s Jalukbari area on Monday after the latter allegedly tore down anti-CAA posters, police said.

The BJP’s student wing, however, denied the accusation.

Several students sustained injuries during the chaos, prompting top officials to swiftly respond to the scene, police added.

MS Education Academy

Members of the Post-Graduate Students Union (PGSU), GU’s elected student body, asserted that ABVP members tore down anti-CAA posters displayed at a university gate, sparking confrontations that escalated into a physical altercation.

ABVP, which was conducting a meeting in a hall on the university premises, refuted PGSU’s claim and alleged that its members faced anti-CAA slogans and were obstructed from entering the premises.

Injured students received treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.

“Our top officials promptly arrived at the scene, and the situation has now been brought under control,” they added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th March 2024 10:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button