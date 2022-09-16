Gautam Adani becomes second richest person in the world – Know details

Mumbai: Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani on Friday became the first Indian to become the second richest person in the world.

With a net worth of $154.8 billion, he bagged the second spot on the list of billionaires in the world. He is now just behind business magnate Elon Musk whose current net worth is $273.5 billion.

Net worth of Gautam Adani, Elon Musk

From 2021 to 2022, Adani added $39.5 billion to his wealth whereas the net worth of Elon Musk increased by $68 billion.

Since 2020, the net worth of Adani increased from $8.9 billion to $154.8 billion whereas, in the same period, the net worth of Elon Musk increased from $24.6 billion to $273.5 billion.

If a similar trend continues further, Gautam Adani may even become the richest person in the world in the next few months.

Educational qualifications of Gautam Adani

The first Indian billionaire to become the second richest person in the world did not even complete his degree.

He completed his schooling from Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Gujarat. Later, he joined a bachelor’s degree in commerce. However, he discontinued it after the second year as he was keen on the business.

After discontinuing his studies, he started his career as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers in Mumbai.

Although he is not highly educated, he became successful due to his extraordinary business acumen.

List of top 10 richest persons in the world.

As per Forbes real time billionaire, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $273.5 billion United States Gautam Adani $154.8 billion India Bernard Arnault $153.5 billion France Jeff Bezos $149.7 billion United States Bill Gates $105.3 billion United States Larry Ellison $98.3 billion United States Warren Buffett $96.5 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $92.0 billion India Larry Page $89.0 billion United States Sergey Brin $85.4 billion United States

Out of 10 billionaires on the list, eight are from the United States whereas, one is from India and another one is from France.