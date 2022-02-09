Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani locked in tug-of-war for India’s richest person tag

New Delhi: Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani are locked in a tug-of-war for the tag of India’s richest person. For the past few days, each of them is grabbing the spot temporarily.

Ambani had recently lost India’s richest person tag to Adani. However, yesterday, he once again grabbed the top spot.

Since January 27 when Adani for the first time became India’s richest person, the founder of Adani Group and the RIL chairman are grabbing the top spot temporarily.

Globally, Mukesh Ambani is 10th wealthiest person

Currently, Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of $90.5 billion is the richest person in India. Globally, he is the 10th wealthiest person.

On the other hand, Gautam Adani is the second richest person in India with a net worth of $89.9 billion. On the global billionaires’ list, he is on the 11th spot.

Recently, it has been reported that RIL’s consolidated quarter 3 net profit jumped 37.9 percent YoY to Rs 20,539 cr. The company had reported that its consolidated gross revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 209,823 crore, higher by 52.2 percent.

Similarly, Adani Transmission Limited, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, and other companies of Adani group announced their financial and operational performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The companies report growth in their revenues.

Last week, both Adani and Ambani became wealthier than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the sharp decline in Meta’s share price.

Top five richest persons in India

Adani and Ambani occupy the first and second positions respectively in the list of top five richest persons in India. The other persons are as follow: