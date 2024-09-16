Gautam Adani to become India’s first trillionaire, Mukesh Ambani to follow: Report

A report has claimed that the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, is set to become the first Indian trillionaire, with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman, Mukesh Ambani, expected to follow.

According to a report by Informa Connect Academy, an international organization, Adani may reach this status by 2028, while Mukesh Ambani, currently Asia’s richest man, may do so by 2033.

Gautam Adani’s net worth to grow at 123 pc average annual rate

The report also mentioned that Adani, who is ranked 13th on the world billionaire index with a wealth of just under USD 100 billion, could become the second global trillionaire (with a net worth of at least one trillion US dollars) if his ports-to-power conglomerate continues to grow at its current 123 percent average annual rate.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has won a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra for the long term, after its quote of Rs 4.08 per unit outbid competitors like JSW Energy and Torrent Power, sources said.

Supplies are expected to start 48 months from the date of the award of the letter of intent.

As per the bid conditions, Adani Power will supply solar power at a fixed rate of Rs 2.70 per unit throughout the entire supply period, while coal-based power will be indexed to coal prices.

Will Mukesh Ambani lose his title as India’s richest person?

The report also noted that Ambani, currently ranked as Asia’s richest man with a net worth of USD 111 billion, may achieve trillionaire status by 2033.

Globally, Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX, may become the first trillionaire by 2027, the report mentioned.

If the report proves accurate, Gautam Adani will surpass Mukesh Ambani to become not only India’s richest person but also the wealthiest in Asia.

Previously, Adani had already overtaken Ambani to claim the title of the richest person in India.

It remains to be seen whether the predictions will come true and whether Adani will indeed become the first Indian trillionaire.