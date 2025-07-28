Gaza: 14 more Palestinians die of starvation in 24 hours, toll hits 147

Gaza Strip: At least 14 more Palestinians, including two children, have died of starvation and severe malnutrition in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, July 28, the Ministry of Health indicated that the total number of hunger-related fatalities has now reached 147, including 88 children which make up a significant portion of the deceased.

Gaza Strip is experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation forces, which prevents the entry of aid, food supplies, and baby formula.

The Government Media Office in Gaza warned that the Strip is on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, placing the lives of tens of thousands of infants in immediate danger.

“There are more than 40,000 infants under the age of one at risk of slow death because of this suffocating and inhumane blockade,” the office said in a statement.

On Sunday, July 27, Doctors Without Borders said that one in four children and pregnant women suffer from malnutrition, as Israel’s starvation policy continues.

The humanitarian group said preliminary assessments carried out in its Gaza facilities last week showed that 25 percent of those examined—children and expectant mothers—were affected by malnutrition.

Alarming undernourishment levels

Citing humanitarian agencies, Wafa News Agency reported that an estimated 900,000 children in Gaza are facing food insecurity, with approximately 70,000 suffering from acute malnutrition.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) noted a doubling of malnutrition cases among children under five between March and June this year, reflecting the rapid deterioration of living conditions.

Also Read Israel kills 34 Palestinians after easing aid restrictions in Gaza

Aid deliveries remain blocked as all border crossings have been shut since March 2, 2025, severely disrupting food distribution and access to essential medical care, despite repeated international appeals for humanitarian corridors.

Famine fears and rising desperation

The United Nations has issued urgent warnings that famine is imminent in Gaza. Over 470,000 people are currently facing extreme food shortages, including at least 71,000 young children. Humanitarian agencies say the blockade, now in its 18th year, has pushed conditions to a breaking point.

Death toll continues to climb

Meanwhile, the war’s toll on Gaza’s population continues to mount. According to the Health Ministry, at least 59,821 Palestinians have been killed since the start of hostilities on 7 October 2023, including 17,400 children. Reported injuries have risen to more than 144,851.