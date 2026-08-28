Gaza: 4 Palestinians killed in 24 Israeli ceasefire violations

Gaza Strip: Israeli forces carried out 24 alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, August 27, killing four Palestinians and injuring 14 others, including four children and a woman, according to a report reviewed by Drop Site.

The report, shared by the Palestinian side with mediators and obtained by Drop Site, documented seven live-fire attacks and 17 airstrikes or shelling attacks during the day.

Bilal Al-Rifai was killed at around 10:30 am when an Israeli drone struck the Al-Shati refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City, the report said. Several others were wounded.

Another drone strike at about 1:55 pm killed Azzam Rifai Al-Badawi and injured others on Al-Hayya Street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

At around 5 pm, Hamdi Habbul Khalil, a 46-year-old , was killed in a drone strike near Al-Sina Junction, west of Gaza City, while riding a bicycle. Later, at approximately 6:55 pm, Ibrahim Al-Bers was killed and others were injured when a tent near Ansar Junction, west of Gaza City, was hit.

The remaining incidents involved artillery, helicopter, tank and naval fire in several parts of the enclave. The report also said a strike near Al-Nuseirat hit a fuel-production facility and wounded a civilian, while a child was shot and injured in central Khan Younis.

💢 REPORT | Israeli forces committed 24 ceasefire violations across Gaza on Thursday, killing four Palestinians and wounding 14 others, including four children and one woman.



The report shared by the Palestinian side with mediators and obtained by Drop Site News also notes:



◽️… pic.twitter.com/gg7U9u5Ygd — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) August 28, 2026

Death toll and injuries since the ceasefire

The latest casualties brought the number of Palestinians reported killed since the ceasefire began to 1,308, including 278 children, 137 women and 40 elderly people. Children, women and elderly people account for 455 deaths, or 34.7 per cent of the total.

The cumulative number of wounded Palestinians reached 4,357, including 1,223 children, 747 women and 180 elderly people. The report also recorded 186 Palestinians as detained.

According to the report, 4,481 alleged ceasefire violations have been documented since the agreement took effect, an average of around 14 a day. These include 1,787 live-fire attacks, 1,967 airstrikes or shelling attacks, 184 military incursions, 453 home demolitions and 90 detention operations.

Israel accused of expanding control beyond withdrawal lines

The report further alleged that Israel remains in control of approximately 34 square kilometres beyond the agreed withdrawal lines. It accused Israeli authorities of impeding work to restore electricity, water and sewage networks and of blocking the entry of heavy machinery needed for infrastructure repairs.

It also raised concerns about the treatment of detainees and said the fate of a number of missing Palestinians remained unknown.

Aid deliveries remain below agreed levels

On the humanitarian front, the report said 298 trucks entered Gaza on Thursday, comprising 92 carrying aid, 192 transporting commercial goods and 14 carrying fuel. The daily target cited in the agreement is 600 trucks, including 50 fuel trucks.

The report put the total number of trucks entering Gaza since the ceasefire began at 67,915, an average of 212.2 a day. This amounts to 35.3 per cent of the level stipulated under the agreement, while fuel deliveries were said to have reached only 15.6 per cent of the agreed level.

The Rafah crossing remained closed on Thursday, with no departures or returns recorded, according to the report. It said 12,043 people had crossed from Gaza out of 30,800 scheduled to travel since the ceasefire began, while 91 others had been turned back.

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Three farmers killed in fresh drone strike

On Friday, August 28, three more Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone struck a group of farmers in al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, WAFA News Agency reported, citing local sources.

The three victims were identified as members of the Abdeen family. The attack came as Israeli military operations continued in Gaza despite the ceasefire.

The deaths add to the toll reported during the truce, while rescue teams continue to recover bodies from areas devastated during the war.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its military campaign in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.