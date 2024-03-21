Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,923: Ministry

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 104 Palestinians and wounded 162 others.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st March 2024 6:12 am IST
Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,923: Ministry
Palestinians pray by the bodies of relatives who were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, at Rafah's Najjar hospital on February 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,923, with 74,096 others wounded, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 104 Palestinians and wounded 162 others, the Ministry said on Wednesday in a press statement.

Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses reported that over the period, Israeli aircraft launched dozens of raids in various areas from the far north of the enclave to its south, mostly targeting homes and apartments, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The Israeli army continued its military operation in Al-Shifa Medical Complex for the third day in a row, which led to the killing of dozens and the arrest of others, according to the sources.

Also Read
Netherlands: 14K kids’ shoes laid out to protest against Gaza war

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Wednesday in a press statement that Israeli troops and the Shin Bet security service were engaged in precise combat in the medical complex while avoiding harming civilians, patients, medical personnel and medical equipment.

Adraee claimed that the forces had killed more than 90 “saboteurs,” while more than 300 suspects were questioned in the complex, with 160 of them transferred for follow-up investigations.

Moreover, the spokesperson confirmed that strikes were carried out in the centre of the strip and the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis to eliminate “saboteurs”.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st March 2024 6:12 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button