Netherlands: 14K kids’ shoes laid out to protest against Gaza war

At least 14,000 pairs of children’s shoes were laid out in Vredenburg Square in the city of Utrecht in Netherlands to draw attention to the tragic deaths of Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip due to ongoing war since October 7.

On Sunday, March 17, every 10 minutes, pairs of shoes were added to the display, symbolising the alarming frequency with which children are killed in the region. The event concluded with the entire square filled with children’s shoes.

Netherlands-based foundation ‘Plant an Olive Tree’ (Plant een Oliifboom) organised the event on Sunday, March 17, said that Palestinian children in Gaza Strip were not only being killed by bombs, shells, hunger, and thirst due to insufficient relief supplies.

“On average, another Palestinian child dies every 10 minutes,” it added.

In February, At least 11,500 sets of children’s clothes were laid out at Bournemouth Beach in the United Kingdom (UK) in memory of children killed in the since October 7.

Israel has killed more than 31,645 Palestinians in Gaza, including 13,500 children and 9,000 women, while 73,676 others were injured as a result of the war on Gaza.