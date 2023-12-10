Gaza death toll surpasses 17,700 since October 7

The death toll in the Gaza Strip due to Israel’s ongoing bombardment since October 7 has climbed to 17,700 with over 7,100 of those casualties being children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

In a statement on Saturday, December 9, the Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said that the number of injured has risen to 48,780, while many victims remain under the rubble and on the roads.

Al-Qudra criticized Israeli crimes and genocide in Gaza, stating that ending Palestinian presence with American and European support is inhumane and beyond description and reason, Anadolu Agency reported.

#عاجل | وزارة الصحة في غزة: ارتفاع حصيلة العدوان الإسرائيلي إلى 17700 شهيد و48780 جريح منذ السابع من أكتوبر — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 9, 2023

He explained that hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip have exhausted their resources, struggling to cope with the massive number of wounded and dozens of them losing their lives.

He called for “providing a safe humanitarian corridor for large quantities of medical aid and fuel to enter and reach all hospitals in the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qudra urged immediate action to provide medical needs and fuel for the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which is the only hope for the wounded and sick in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces launched a comprehensive offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Hamas militant group on October 7.

Gaza is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, and running out of water, food, fuel, and medical supplies.